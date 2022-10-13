Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 29,012 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,012 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 34.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 367,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 93,300 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 92.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $4.57 on Thursday. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $7.66. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Hecla Mining’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -15.00%.

HL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

