Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $257,000 Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1,315.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,395,000 after purchasing an additional 756,903 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGVT opened at $61.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.79. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $83.65.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.50 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 9.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

