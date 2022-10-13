Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $331,000 Position in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.08% of Global X China Consumer ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 96.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 53.1% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X China Consumer ETF alerts:

Global X China Consumer ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CHIQ opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.37. Global X China Consumer ETF has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $31.69.

Global X China Consumer ETF Company Profile

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.