Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KLIC shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

KLIC opened at $37.57 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $73.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.76.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $372.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.44%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.