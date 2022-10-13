Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE DLNG opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market cap of $109.04 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.64. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $4.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $159,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $175,000. 7.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

