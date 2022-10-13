Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $5.98 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,884 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 10,244 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

