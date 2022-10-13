Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 441 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $75.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.35. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $182.09. The firm has a market cap of $200.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.