Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 763 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,405 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CTSH. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $56.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.83. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.73 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

