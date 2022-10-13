Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes $272,000 Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.14% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.77. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.59 and a 52 week high of $51.18.

