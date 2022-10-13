Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DX has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

DX opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 254.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.54%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

In other Dynex Capital news, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 10,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 1,928 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $29,961.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $48,096.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 10,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

