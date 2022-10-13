Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Position Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,390,000 after buying an additional 302,625 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 61.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,442,000 after buying an additional 238,048 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 9,092.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 95,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after buying an additional 94,560 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 851.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after buying an additional 61,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 19.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 299,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,497,000 after buying an additional 48,107 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.09.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE EXP opened at $113.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.27. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $561.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.82 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 19.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.