Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.60.

Ecopetrol Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06.

Institutional Trading of Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ecopetrol by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

