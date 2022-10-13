Elite Wealth Management Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,627 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.3% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,255,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,497,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.73.

Visa Stock Down 0.5 %

Visa stock opened at $178.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.83 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.25. The firm has a market cap of $336.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

