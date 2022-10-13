Executive Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 68,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.4 %

XOM stock opened at $98.43 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $410.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.66.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

