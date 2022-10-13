Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 68,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.66.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $98.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $410.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

