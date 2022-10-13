FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 296.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 12,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 113,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,235 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,580.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,580.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,925 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS opened at $401.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $430.17 and a 200-day moving average of $408.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $418.38.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

