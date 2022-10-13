Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $12.77 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 35.5% during the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in AbbVie by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 97,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $139.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.10 and a 200-day moving average of $148.05. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $247.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.65.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

