Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,632 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 18.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 334,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,412,000 after purchasing an additional 52,070 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Insider Activity

Fastenal Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,100. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

