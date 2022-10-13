First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,530 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,603 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.07.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $129.54 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $128.92 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

