Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 34.5% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 483.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $81.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.36. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.28 and a 12 month high of $190.29.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

FOXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In related news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fox Factory news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $831,356.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,449. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

