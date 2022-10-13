Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Franklin Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE BEN opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,764,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $556,197.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,511.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,764,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,738,526 shares of company stock valued at $71,434,718. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

