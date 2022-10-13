General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 67.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Dynamics Price Performance

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GD stock opened at $223.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.