Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stock Position Lifted by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HWM. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 47.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

