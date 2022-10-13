Hoylecohen LLC Sells 224 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.4% of Hoylecohen LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 27.2% during the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 69.8% during the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $635,922. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $124.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.18. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.