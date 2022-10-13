Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,801 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,438,000 after buying an additional 7,774,643 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after buying an additional 1,736,566 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,053,000 after buying an additional 7,947,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,984,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,579,000 after buying an additional 1,437,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %

HBAN opened at $13.03 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBAN. Piper Sandler downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.