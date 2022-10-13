IAC Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,508 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 643% compared to the average volume of 472 put options.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IAC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on IAC from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAC in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

In other IAC news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 141,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,997,759.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,239,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,713,127.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 575,800 shares of company stock worth $19,994,762 in the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in IAC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in IAC by 9,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in IAC by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.67. IAC has a 12 month low of $46.12 and a 12 month high of $158.81.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($1.37). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IAC will post -13.12 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

