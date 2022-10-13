IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 65.2% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $328.12 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.50 and a 12-month high of $672.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $356.00 and its 200-day moving average is $388.80.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

