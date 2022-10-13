Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 1,894 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,224 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in NetApp by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in NetApp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in NetApp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,943 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $62.33 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $96.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average is $70.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of NetApp to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna lowered shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.28.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

