Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 4,272 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 122.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble stock opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $91.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.10.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRMB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $156,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

