Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 638 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,438,000 after purchasing an additional 790,896 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,416,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,664,000 after acquiring an additional 233,331 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,728,000 after acquiring an additional 126,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,958,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,906,000 after acquiring an additional 187,775 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ opened at $48.03 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $77.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

