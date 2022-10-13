Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 7,896 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 218.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,490,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 14.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 29.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,639,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,520 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 136.3% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,870,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,560 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,677,000 after purchasing an additional 103,350 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACVA. JMP Securities reduced their target price on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on ACV Auctions to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ACV Auctions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

ACV Auctions stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.16.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

