Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $454,530.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,436,690.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,367 shares of company stock worth $1,229,421 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unity Software Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on U. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

NYSE:U opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.42. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.97.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

