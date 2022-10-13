Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.7% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 6.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $270.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $269.37 and a fifty-two week high of $375.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

