Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,738,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,390,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,121,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95.

Several research analysts recently commented on GRAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays started coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Grab in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.20 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

