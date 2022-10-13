Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

NYSE:DHI opened at $71.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.08. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $851,821. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

