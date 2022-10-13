Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DD stock opened at $51.58 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.19 and its 200 day moving average is $60.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on DD shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.64.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

