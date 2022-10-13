Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $486,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Corning by 3.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Corning by 46.5% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Corning by 12.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Corning by 20,111.2% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 234,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 233,692 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $30.08 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

