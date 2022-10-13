Ieq Capital LLC Has $403,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Nucor by 14,509.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Nucor Stock Up 0.4 %

Nucor stock opened at $119.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.71 and its 200 day moving average is $130.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.