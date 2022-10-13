Ieq Capital LLC Has $425,000 Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,669 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 39.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF opened at $19.60 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RF. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $24.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.54.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

