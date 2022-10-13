Ieq Capital LLC Has $455,000 Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 292.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth $31,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Comerica to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.26.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $69.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.78. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

