Ieq Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ XEL opened at $57.94 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.90 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average of $70.81. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

