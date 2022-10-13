Ieq Capital LLC Increases Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $696,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,945,000 after buying an additional 915,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MKC stock opened at $74.48 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.18 and its 200 day moving average is $88.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.