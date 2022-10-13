Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,627,407,000 after buying an additional 3,811,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after buying an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,274,000 after buying an additional 450,484 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in International Paper by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,272,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in International Paper by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,169,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,587,000 after purchasing an additional 39,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:IP opened at $31.50 on Thursday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $56.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.97.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

