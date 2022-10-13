Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 47.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

Mosaic Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.40.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

