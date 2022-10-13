Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,071,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,011,000 after purchasing an additional 202,582 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WELL opened at $57.91 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.52 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.56.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

