Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $353,000 Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $97,619,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $92,222,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $44,606,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $29,179,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $26,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $201.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $249.70.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WTW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $87,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,944,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $87,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $2,888,741.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,034,938.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,153 shares of company stock worth $5,875,583 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

