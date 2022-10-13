Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $472,000 Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TTWO. DZ Bank lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $116.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.64 and its 200 day moving average is $126.13. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 76.68, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.