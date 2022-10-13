Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VT stock opened at $78.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $78.47 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

