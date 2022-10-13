Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 659 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,893 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

CFG stock opened at $34.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $38.29. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.47.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

