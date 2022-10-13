Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,331 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in HubSpot by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 81,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS opened at $265.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.54 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $254.05 and a one year high of $866.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $319.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.24.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $2,431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 658,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,206,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $4,884,200. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.92.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

